Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

(KBTX)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road on Wednesday night.

Evidence points to two groups of people that were shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were both victims have since been treated and released.

Both additional suspects are receiving treatment for injuries at the hospital. After they are released, they will be taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

“Ardrius Kendrick Dews, 25, of Lynchburg, has been charged with Malicious Wounding (two counts), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm in the City of Lynchburg.

Markeem Devante Dance, 23, of Lynchburg, has been charged with Malicious Wounding (two counts), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm in the City of Lynchburg.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Local senior, Miles Wilson, works in his parent's basement to brand his clothing line, Game...
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations
(L-R) Caiden Brown and Keira Millner, reported missing from Campbell County
Missing Campbell County teens found safe

Latest News

What's What With the Weekend, Jan. 20-22
Caribbica Soul owner, Arton Williams, brings out a lunch dish Friday afternoon.
Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week
7@four: Mountain Junkies, LLC.
Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon
7@four: Mountain Junkies, LLC.
7@four: Mountain Junkies, LLC.