Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road on Wednesday night.

Evidence points to two groups of people that were shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were both victims have since been treated and released.

Both additional suspects are receiving treatment for injuries at the hospital. After they are released, they will be taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

“Ardrius Kendrick Dews, 25, of Lynchburg, has been charged with Malicious Wounding (two counts), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm in the City of Lynchburg.

Markeem Devante Dance, 23, of Lynchburg, has been charged with Malicious Wounding (two counts), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm in the City of Lynchburg.”

