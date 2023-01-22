Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County.

Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.

The crash occurred January 14 at 8:23 a.m. at Five Forks Road in Patrick County.

Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police. The remains have been taken to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

