Cold rain and a light wintry mix likely today

A cold rain and wintry mix is expected through much of the day

Mountain snow showers and windy on Monday

Another chance of cold rain and wintry mix on Wednesday

SUNDAY

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 4 p.m. Rain will continue to spread into the region this morning and a wintry mix is possible.

Winter Weather Advisory continues until 4pm. (WDBJ Weather)

A cold rain is expected through the day with temperatures just above freezing. Higher elevations could be colder and some light ice accumulation is possible. Around a tenth of an inch of ice from freezing rain is possible across the higher elevations. Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially across elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

A cold rain and some wintry mix is expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

RAIN ENDS Sunday evening into Monday morning RAINFALL TOTALS Numerous to widespread showers likely totaling .25″ to .50″ ICE TOTALS Pockets of a .10″ or less is possible SNOWFALL TOTALS (Mountains) Snowfall totals in the West Virginia mountains will likely top 1-3″ in spots

Temperatures will stay on the chilly end Sunday with highs only in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunday's Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Precipitation tapers off Monday (few snow showers still for West Virginia; flurries west of the parkway) and Tuesday with dry conditions and seasonable highs in the 40s and low 50s. We remain seasonable all week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s/30s. Our next system arrives on Wednesday.

The next weather maker arrives mid-week. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.