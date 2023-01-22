Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input.

Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan.

Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Molly Hagan says this is the single largest investment in the park system.

“This project is really exciting, it’s going to be a really big benefit to the neighborhood and the park itself,” explained Hagan.

In 2019 park officials assessed all the buildings and found Eureka was the most in need.

“This is over 50 years old and a really great building. It served a great purpose, but it does need some work and some adjustments and modernizing as well,” added Hagan.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24. We’ll be meeting at RAMS (Roanoke Academy for Arts & Sciences) from 6:30-8:00 PM.

Park officials alongside architects will be presenting options and ideas.

“We really want to hear from the community what they’re looking for out of a recreation center in their neighborhood. And what amenities they’d liked. What sort of feel of the center they would like? So, hearing from the community and having their presence at this meeting is really really important,” said Hagan.

The current building will remain open as they continue making final decisions.

