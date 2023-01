(WDBJ) - The upset alert light could not have been any closer on Saturday night for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.

The Hokies lost by only one point on the road at the No. 19 Clemson Tigers, 51-50.

Grant Basile led the visitors with 13 points.

Next up for the 11-8 Hokies is Duke in Cassell on Monday.

