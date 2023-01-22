Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital

Credit: Liberty Hockey
Credit: Liberty Hockey(Credit: Liberty Hockey)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV.

Fricks was carried off of the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was immediately placed on a backboard.

“He was airlifted to Roanoke, but we’re really unsure,” Flames Head Coach Kirk Handy said. “We’re just praying for him right now. He’s in good hands (but) that’s real tough. Hockey comes secondary to a player’s safety.”

Liberty Hockey posted the following update on Saturday with Josh from the hospital:

The Flames go up against UNLV again at 11:59 p.m. in the season’s third and final “Midnight Mayhem” event.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
Four arrested after body found in New River
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations
Joseph Cunningham mugshot
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River on Saturday
Janice Marshall mugshot
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

Latest News

JMU football tickets launch Monday
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats North Florida 73-62
Charlotte FC will hold a celebration of life on Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Charlotte FC announces plans for celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes
No. 10 Virginia men’s basketball defeats Wake Forest 76-67