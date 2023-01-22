Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV.

Fricks was carried off of the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was immediately placed on a backboard.

#83 Josh Fricks was carried off the ice tonight after a significant injury. we ask for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/ha301B4mOw — Liberty Hockey (@LibertyHockey) January 21, 2023

“He was airlifted to Roanoke, but we’re really unsure,” Flames Head Coach Kirk Handy said. “We’re just praying for him right now. He’s in good hands (but) that’s real tough. Hockey comes secondary to a player’s safety.”

Liberty Hockey posted the following update on Saturday with Josh from the hospital:

we’re so grateful for all of the support we’ve received since last night. here’s a special message from Josh Fricks. please continue to keep him in your prayers! pic.twitter.com/AZOF1q8ahK — Liberty Hockey (@LibertyHockey) January 21, 2023

The Flames go up against UNLV again at 11:59 p.m. in the season’s third and final “Midnight Mayhem” event.

