Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on the 460E bypass ramp at South Main left two people trapped before being extricated and taken to local hospitals.

According to the Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS Department, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded at around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a crash with entrapment. Blacksburg Police witnessed the crash and told the NRV 911 Center that both victims were trapped.

Fire and rescue crews arrived within five minutes after dispatch.

Both victims were successfully freed within 20 minutes of the first crews on scene.

