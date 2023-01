BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies moved to 16-3 Sunday after defeating Wake Forest 74-57 at Cassell Coliseum.

Liz Kitley scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Virginia Tech goes on the road Thursday at Duke who is 17-2 on the season.

