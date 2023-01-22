Birthdays
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards

Envision your vision
Envision your vision(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City.

ALLY hosted “Envision your vision” on Saturday, January 21.

The organizations helped kids from northwest Roanoke put a vision board together.

This event is part of a grant by Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. The monthly events are an effort to try and curb gun violence in the Star City.

Organizers say they are trying not only to educate but also empower kids in the community.

“It’s important for the kids because you want the kids to be able to see their vision in more than just their mind. You want to put it on something that they can physically see,” said Jason Hariston. “We believe in a saying that says “exposure brings on expansion.” So, if they can see something then it’ll expand (their) mind to be able to achieve the goals that they want to achieve.”

The next event kids can attend will be a tour of the Historic Gainsboro community in February.

