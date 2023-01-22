Pet Stories: Meet Venus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home.

She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up.

She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.

She will need someone who is patient. She is a special case, and came to the Roanoke Valley SPCA from the ASPCA cruelty recovery center.

She would love a quiet home and has been around other dogs, but if you have another dog a meet and greet is a must.

Kitten and dog fosters are needed, if you are interested you can apply online.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give fundraiser in March. If you have items to donate for action you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours.

Artist get ready! Best in Show will take place in March so get your canvases ready for this event. You can visit RVSPCA.org/events to get your entries in.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website. If you would like to meet Venus, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment. At this time adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

