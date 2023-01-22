Sheriff: Missing Bedford County teen may be in danger

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”

About 3:15 p.m. January 21, 2023, Cameron Wayne Moses walked from his home on Villamont Church Road in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County, according to the sheriff’s office, and hasn’t been reported seen since.

Moses is 16 years old, with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5′4″ and 115 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last reported seen wearing black and grey checkered pajama style pants and a black hoodie, and had a white Adidas backpack with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center immediately at (540) 586-7827.

Cameron Moses, reported missing from Bedford County 1.21.23 (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

