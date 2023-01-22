Birthdays
Vendors get ready for the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show
Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show kicks off on Sunday.

Brides and their families and friends can experience all our hometowns have to offer when it comes to planning your wedding.

There will be more than fifty vendors for venues, food, cake tasting, dresses and more.

As a special treat, Monte Durham from Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta will be there to emcee the fashion show and host a question and answer session along with taking photos with fans.

“With the wedding gowns, it’s back to more traditional wedding gowns. like high necks, veils are very hot this year. Gloves, like the elbow length opera style gloves, so it’s very traditional, almost understated elegance, this year. Another big trend in the catering department for your reception we’re seeing a lot of grazing tables, charcuterie boards are hot you know for the appetizer, cocktail hour,” said Angeline Frame, Owner of Virginia Bride Magazine.

The show takes place at the Berglund Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is ten dollars per person.

