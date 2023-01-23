Birthdays
49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) react...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) react after tackling Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losing in that round to the Rams a year ago.

The Cowboys lost for the record seventh straight time in the divisional round and have failed to make it to the NFC title game since winning their fifth Super Bowl title following the 1995 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

