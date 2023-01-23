7@four: Previewing Saturday’s Bug Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Bug Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4-p.m.

Ticket prices for the event vary.

“Bug Festival 2023 features the museum’s scientists and researchers showing-off a huge variety of preserved (not alive) specimens from the museum’s entomology (insect) collections.”

Find out more by visiting the event’s website.

