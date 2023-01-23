Birthdays
Alleghany Highlands seeking feedback on potential student cell phone policy

Cell phone.
Cell phone.(WHSV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools says it’s discussing the possibility of creating a student cell phone policy.

The school board has requested that parents and staff be surveyed to see if cell phone use in schools is having a negative impact on the educational environment in classrooms.

The school board says it started considering creating a cell phone policy in December.

“As a board, we hear both the pros and cons associated with the usage of cell phones. We are interested in hearing more about how our community feels about cell phone usage in our schools and classrooms,” said School Board Chair Jacob Wright.

Parents and AHPS staff received links to the online survey through an email from the central office. The survey link for parents can be accessed by clicking here.

