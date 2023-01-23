Building destroyed in Salem fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A building in Salem was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

Crews say the call came in right before 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene.

Crews say no one was injured and that they don’t believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire

One building was fully involved in flames. A second building was exposed, but crews were able to keep it contained to just one building.

