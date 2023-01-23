Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens

The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27(Busch Gardens)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens will host Mardi Gras events every weekend starting Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Guest will experience live music, classic Cajun flavors, and returning favorites like Carnaval Imaginique and an electrifying cirque show in the Globe Theatre.

This year’s celebration will include a Mardi Gras street party parade featuring ribbon dancers, stilt walkers, beads and more.

Colorful entertainment featuring jester drummers, a DJ and street performers will promote an exciting New Orleans-style environment for the whole family throughout all nine of Busch Gardens’ villages.

Guests can choose multiple menu items featuring Mardi Gras-inspired dishes like a Crawfish Boil, King Cake cinnamon rolls, and beignets. Age-appropriate adults will also have to have the option to choose from a selection of handcrafted cocktails.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind party with three world-class roller coasters, over fifteen rides and kid-friendly play areas.

The festivities will take place every Friday through Sunday, plus Presidents’ Day, from Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Cameron Moses, reported missing from Bedford County 1.21.23
Bedford County teen found safe

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: LEAP Kitchen ensuring ‘ugly produce’ doesn’t go to waste
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 23, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 23, 2023
Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing...
Va. delegate proposes three day waiting period law for gun purchases
Gas prices in Roanoke up 18.8 cents in the past week