Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719.

66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in a Toyota Corolla when the vehicle was hit by a Ford Edge being driven by 17-year-old Mariasole Badlamenti, of Danville, who was driving north on Rt. 41.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Badlamenti was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Cameron Moses, reported missing from Bedford County 1.21.23
Bedford County teen found safe

Latest News

Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
Generic police lights
Big rig driver killed in Wythe County crash
One dead after Highland Co. crash along 220N