Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719.

66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in a Toyota Corolla when the vehicle was hit by a Ford Edge being driven by 17-year-old Mariasole Badlamenti, of Danville, who was driving north on Rt. 41.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Badlamenti was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

