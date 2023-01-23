Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field.

Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years.

Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is what drove her to start Fab’s Family Medical Transport.

“That’s just unacceptable, especially when there are patients that have to go to different hospitals for a higher level of care,” said Jaime Bethel, CEO of Fab’s Family Transport. “12 hours is entirely too long.”

Her ambulance will transport stretcher-bound patients who are discharged from a hospital to their home, doctor’s office, nursing home, or another hospital.

They will only do emergency calls if back up is needed.

“I want to make sure that people are getting to where they need to be without having to wait for hours and sometimes the next day to get to where they need to be. I just don’t want them to have to wait. Imagine being somewhere waiting to go home and there’s no way to get you there. I want to help the community,” added Bethel.

Her business will start with one ambulance and 10 employees, but she plans to add another ambulance within a few months. She also plans to expand her services to Martinsville in the future.

She says faith and her family are what helped get this show on the road.

“I could not have done this without God’s help. My husband is completely behind me. Anything I need he’s like, ‘okay, I got it.’ My sons say ‘I want to come help.’ They’re completely behind me,” explained Bethel.

Bethel plans to begin transporting patients the first week in February.

