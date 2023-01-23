Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is time to start getting ready to do your taxes because tax season starts Monday.

Experts say that things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers.

Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year, and for many, it really helps their finances. That refund may be smaller this year.

Tax experts said that is in part due to the expiration of some tax break enhancements that were in effect this previous tax year.

Also, you should know if you pay later than the April 18 deadline, you may be subject to penalties and interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Cameron Moses, reported missing from Bedford County 1.21.23
Bedford County teen found safe

Latest News

FILE - Police said two missing girls from Texas had been found and a suspect was in custody.
Amber Alert canceled; 2 girls in Texas found safe
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens
Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce