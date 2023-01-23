Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.

It will include a free public school for adults called the Excel Center, and Del. Chris Head introduced legislation that will allow the non-profit to act as a local education agency for adults.

Mary Ann Gilmer is Chief Strategy Officer for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“The Excel Center is a high school for adults who previously dropped out, and want to reengage with their education,” Gilmer said. “We ultimately want our students to be able to land good jobs and ones that fill the worker pipeline to help Virginia businesses fill key jobs in demand occupations.”

Gilmer said Goodwill hopes to open 5 Excel Centers throughout Virginia in the next ten years.

The Roanoke location would be the first.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

Latest News

Legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia.
Senate Committee considers gun bills
Senate Committee Considers Gun Measures
Senate Committee Considers Gun Measures
Legislation For Adult High School Advances
New Medical Response Aid In Danville