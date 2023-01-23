Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.

It will include a free public school for adults called the Excel Center, and Del. Chris Head introduced legislation that will allow the non-profit to act as a local education agency for adults.

Mary Ann Gilmer is Chief Strategy Officer for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“The Excel Center is a high school for adults who previously dropped out, and want to reengage with their education,” Gilmer said. “We ultimately want our students to be able to land good jobs and ones that fill the worker pipeline to help Virginia businesses fill key jobs in demand occupations.”

Gilmer said Goodwill hopes to open 5 Excel Centers throughout Virginia in the next ten years.

The Roanoke location would be the first.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.