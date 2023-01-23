Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder

Todd Manns
Todd Manns(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.

Police said the two knew each other.

Late the night of May 2, 2021, police were called to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Panorama Avenue NW and Westside Boulevard NW. As officers were responding, they got reports of a crash on Peters Creek Road NW. Officers there found a crash in the median, with Belt dead of gunshot wounds inside the car.

The police investigation indicated the incident began in the 3800 block of Panorama Drive, with the shooting connected to the crash.

Manns was found guilty in October.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Credit: Liberty Hockey
Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

SOVAH Health releases update to patient visitation policy
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private
Cell phone.
Alleghany Highlands seeking feedback on potential student cell phone policy
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered