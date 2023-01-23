Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.

Police said the two knew each other.

Late the night of May 2, 2021, police were called to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Panorama Avenue NW and Westside Boulevard NW. As officers were responding, they got reports of a crash on Peters Creek Road NW. Officers there found a crash in the median, with Belt dead of gunshot wounds inside the car.

The police investigation indicated the incident began in the 3800 block of Panorama Drive, with the shooting connected to the crash.

Manns was found guilty in October.

