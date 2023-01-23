Pulaski Free Clinic opens up to Medicaid patients

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Free Clinic is now accepting patients on Medicaid.

The clinic provides healthcare to people in Pulaski County without insurance and is now accepting Medicaid patients.

Executive Director of the clinic, Linda Frank, says there aren’t many options for Medicaid patients in the area.

“In addition to serving low and middle income patients free, would be to serve Medicaid patients in this area, because people can walk here it’s in downtown Pulaski and the need is huge,” Frank said.

The Free Clinic says it often times has around 500 patients at one time.

