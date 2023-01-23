Birthdays
Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society.

The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior.

“An event that turns a horse arena with dirt floors into a gala space and comes away having raised more than $480,000, has leX the board, ACS volunteers, and community members extremely proud and excited for 2023,” Erika Newberry, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society stated. “Because of our volunteers and partners, the American Cancer Society is able to invest more than .79 cents of every dollar raised, back into the mission of our organization.”

For information regarding the 2023 event click here.

