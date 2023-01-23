Birthdays
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Family members confirmed a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling Denny’s sign blown on top of a car.

Lloyd Curtis died in the hospital Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter, Amy Nichols.

Lillian and Lloyd Curtis were two of three people inside the vehicle on Thursday at the Denny’s in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown police said around 1:30 p.m., they responded to reports of the restaurant’s sign falling from a pole and landing on a car.

Police spokesman Chris Denham said wind appeared to be a factor in the incident.

Lillian Curtis was taken to University Hospital where she later died. The other two inside the vehicle were initially taken to Baptist Health Hardin with unknown injuries.

No other information was provided on the third victim.

An investigation is ongoing by the Elizabethtown Police Department as well as the City of Elizabethtown’s Planning Department.

A family has created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.

A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant in Kentucky. (WAVE)

Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
