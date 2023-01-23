Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

SOVAH Health releases update to patient visitation policy

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Effective Tuesday January 24, SOVAH Health will be reverting back to their normal patient visitation policy.

This update applies to everyone other than COVID-19 positive patients, and patients under investigation (PUI) of COVID-19.

The update from SOVAH Health is as follows:

“Visiting Hours: 8am - 9pm

9pm- 8am: One overnight visitor allowed

Visitation Policy for COVID-19 patients and PUI of COVID-19:

• COVID-19 positive and PUI patients will be limited to one (1) designated visitor until the patient is no longer in isolation.

• This includes Labor & Delivery/Family Maternity Center COVID-19 positive patients. Doulas are not included in the visitor count.

• Visitors for COVID-19 positive patients or patients suspected of having COVID-19 must put on a new mask to exit the facility and must leave the facility immediately after visitation. The visitor should not stop at the cafeteria, gift shop, or visit any other patients.

• Exemptions may be made for end of life visitation at nursing leadership discretion.

• COVID-19 Pediatric patients or suspected of having COVID-19, only 1 parent/guardian at a time in the room is allowed.

• Clergy are allowed to visit in addition to the approved visitor.

• Visitors for COVID-19 positive patients or patients suspected of having COVID-19 are not allowed to eat or drink in patient rooms.

General Visitation Rules:

• Visitors entering the facility between 7pm – 8:30am will need to use the Emergency Department Entrance.

• Any visitor who is not following the Visitor Guidelines will be asked to leave without visiting.

• All visitors are required to stop at reception, share a photo ID along with their destination, and receive a photo visitor badge.

• Please limit congregating in waiting rooms. We request that visitors remain in patient’s room if possible to free up space in waiting rooms.

• If a waiting room is at capacity, you may be asked to wait outside of the building or in your vehicle.

• Social distancing and masks are required at all times in the hospital regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or drinking while socially distanced.

• Visitors 12 and under are prohibited from visiting in ICU.

• Visitors of patients who have AGP’s (aerosol generating procedures) have a risk of exposure and should understand the risk prior to visitation. Please communicate with the patient’s nurse.

• Each department may have specific guidelines around how many visitors are allowed at a given time and this may change as patient and/or community needs arise.”

SOVAH Health website

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

Latest News

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
WDBJ7 Office workouts
WDBJ7 Office Workouts
(Source: pexels.com)
Prayer vigil against hate held at Waynesboro YMCA
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 21, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 21, 2023