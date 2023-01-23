Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Suspect arrested on child pornography charges

Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office(Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Last year in June, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a child pornography complaint.

On Monday, 50-year-old John Proffitt of Roseland was arrested on 30 counts of “possession of child pornography.”

He is held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Agaisnt Children Task Force for their help in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

Latest News

Wytheville Police
Suspect wanted for making bomb threat toward Wytheville Walmart
Roanoke
7@four: Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week continues with specials
Fab's Family Medical Transport
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing...
Va. delegate proposes three-day waiting period law for gun purchases