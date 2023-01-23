Suspect arrested on child pornography charges

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Last year in June, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a child pornography complaint.

On Monday, 50-year-old John Proffitt of Roseland was arrested on 30 counts of “possession of child pornography.”

He is held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Agaisnt Children Task Force for their help in the investigation.

