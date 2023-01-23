Birthdays
Tudor House Sheds Light on the Seriousness of Mental Illness

Saving lives through suicide prevention and mental health outreach
Tudor House
Tudor House(Tudor House)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through their tragedy, they want to help other families as they navigate the difficult waters of helping a loved one who struggles with mental illness.

Tudor House started out of one family’s tragedy. Louis Tudor was a coach, biscuit-man, athlete, and above all, a beloved brother, father, and husband. He took his own life in July of 2020, and since then, his family wanted to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness. It is dedicated to suicide prevention, education, and support.

Kathleen Thorell, Ph.D., Executive Director, Tudor House, joins us on Here @ Home about what the non-profit aims to do, how they offer free support groups, and advocate to end the stigma of suicide.

She also mentions the Teen Ambassador program, and asks that all applications to get involved be submitted by Feb. 10 at 5pm.

If you’d like to support the Tudor House, there is an event happening this summer called the Big Kahuna 2023, August 18-19 at Hunting Hills Country Club.

For more information, visit their website

