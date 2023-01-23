Turning blustery today with mountain snow

Clouds, fog and rain linger this morning

Mountain snow showers and windy on Monday

Another chance of cold rain and wintry mix on Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the mountains today where a few inches of snow is possible along and west of the Virginia/West Virginia border. A few snow showers may be seen the New River Valley and Highlands with minimal impacts expected Monday.

A light coating of snow is possible in West Virginia with a few snow showers making their way overnight mountains. (WDBJ)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Aside from some leftover flurries blowing over the mountains Monday, the next few days remain quiet but blustery. Wind gusts will reach 20-30mph Monday. By Tuesday, winds settle with a mix of clouds and sun. Both days remain dry with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s.

The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY

Yet another soaking system from the south arrives early Wednesday morning delivering rain and a mountain mix. This one looks almost identical to the others we have seen this winter where most areas get a cold rain. Any wintry weather should remain confined to the higher elevations. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Winds will turn strong behind the mid-week system, gusting 20-35 mph. This will also keep the chilly air hanging around through the end of the week.

Another storm brings a chilly rain for most with a wintry mix in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

END OF THE WEEK

The end of the week remains chilly and dry. Temperatures moderate some by the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 40s. That’s about where we should be for late January. As of this forecast update, the chance of any wintry weather through the end of the month is looking quite slim. There are some signs we may have a subtle temperature drop late next week, but nothing wintry to go along with it for now.

There is still lots of uncertainty, but the colder air may return by the end of the month. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.