Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Va. delegate proposes three day waiting period law for gun purchases

Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing...
Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing firearms.(KSLA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia lawmaker is looking to create a three-day waiting period for any gun purchases.

WVEC reports that the proposal is coming from a delegate who represents Chesapeake - where six people were killed and four more hurt in a shooting inside a Walmart three months ago.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the Walmart gunman legally purchased the firearm the morning of the shooting - which is something Delegate Cliff Hayes says this bill could prevent.

Delegate Hayes referenced a study that found waiting period laws can reduce gun homicides by roughly 17 percent.

Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing firearms.

Delegate Hayes says the bill is still waiting to be referred to a committee.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind will return Monday with gusts 20-30mph at times.
Clouds, rain overnight; turning blustery Monday
Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
Credit: Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
Cameron Moses, reported missing from Bedford County 1.21.23
Bedford County teen found safe

Latest News

The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens
Grown Here at Home: LEAP Kitchen ensuring ‘ugly produce’ doesn’t go to waste
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 23, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 23, 2023
Gas prices in Roanoke up 18.8 cents in the past week