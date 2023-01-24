2022 Monthly job growth in Virginia above pre-pandemic levels, according to governor’s office

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team said Tuesday that job growth in Virginia was 28% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The governor’s team says the job growth average was 9,000 per month in 2022.

“Throughout the first year of our administration, job growth in Virginia was overwhelmingly led by the private sector--providing 86 percent of year-over-year job growth--with our valuable defense and public sectors continuing their strong contributions as well,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

A jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Local Area Unemployment Statistics showed that the number of employed residents in Virginia rose by over 4,400 in December to a total of 4,228,407 and the labor force in Virginia increased by 9, 611 to a total of 4,357,319.

“This encouraging report showed thousands of Virginians coming off the sidelines and getting back into the workforce. We remain laser-focused on improving Virginia’s competitive presence among states competing for jobs and businesses. As companies in Virginia continue to grow payrolls and drive our economy, we must keep moving forward to lower the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin.

The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased to 63.7 percent in December. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

“Nearly 10,000 Virginians joined the labor force in December,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “This was the largest increase since May of last year and is a promising sign that more people are getting off of the sidelines and back into the workforce, as we start the new year.”

From January 2022 to December 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 104,300 jobs, an increase of 2.6 percent. The private sector recorded a gain of 82,100 jobs, while employment in the public sector increased by 22,200 jobs.

During the same January 2022 to December 2022 period, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions realized recovery in employment levels while one industry experienced contraction. The largest gains in the period occurred in education and health services up 26,900 jobs (+4.9%). The second gain occurred in government, up 22,200 jobs (+3.1%). The third largest gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 20,500 jobs (+5.3%). Other job gains occurred in professional and business services, (+10,300 jobs), trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,400 jobs), construction (+6,000 jobs), miscellaneous services (+5,200 jobs), manufacturing (+5,100 jobs), information (+3,300 jobs), and mining and logging (+400 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance (-2,000 jobs).

