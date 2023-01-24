Carroll County man charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now charged with animal cruelty after a TikTok video circulated depicting what deputies call animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office says it first learned of the video on January 13, at approximately 8:30 a.m. A spokesperson says it depicted a man allegedly abusing a small animal that appeared to be a cat. Deputies along with Animal Control viewed the video and determined it appeared a criminal act had taken place.

An investigation concluded the location of the crime to have happened within Carroll County. Deputies say the individual in the video was identified as Trey Austin Leonard, and criminal charges were obtained for animal cruelty from the magistrate’s office/

Leonard has been arrested and served with one charge of animal cruelty. Investigators say further charges are possible. Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp thanked the community for tips and assistance. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Animal Control and the Carroll County Commonwealth’s Attorney continue to investigate.

