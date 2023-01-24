Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Carroll County man charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now charged with animal cruelty after a...
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now charged with animal cruelty after a TikTok video circulated depicting what deputies call animal cruelty.(CREDIT: CARROLL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now charged with animal cruelty after a TikTok video circulated depicting what deputies call animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office says it first learned of the video on January 13, at approximately 8:30 a.m. A spokesperson says it depicted a man allegedly abusing a small animal that appeared to be a cat. Deputies along with Animal Control viewed the video and determined it appeared a criminal act had taken place.

An investigation concluded the location of the crime to have happened within Carroll County. Deputies say the individual in the video was identified as Trey Austin Leonard, and criminal charges were obtained for animal cruelty from the magistrate’s office/

Leonard has been arrested and served with one charge of animal cruelty. Investigators say further charges are possible. Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp thanked the community for tips and assistance. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Animal Control and the Carroll County Commonwealth’s Attorney continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

Latest News

A soaking rain will enter the area Wednesday morning with some light icing in the higher...
Tuesday, January 24 - Evening Outlook
Town of Pulaski
Pulaski working on comprehensive plan
Jobs report.
2022 Monthly job growth in Virginia above pre-pandemic levels, according to governor’s office
File - police lights
One dead, another injured after tractor-trailer crash in Charlotte County