Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville Utilities to raise customer rates in response to inflation

Danville Utilities
Danville Utilities(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is planning to increase their water and electric rates for their customers.

The Utilities Commission voted to recommend the proposal to City Council at yesterday’s meeting.

Water rates would increase by around 1%. The electric rate increase varies upon how much electricity a customer consumes.

Customers who use around 1,000 kilowatt hours per month would see an increase of about 50 cent per month.

“It’s good to keep our costs in line with what is needed to provide service,” said Jason Grey, Director of Danville Utilities. Even if they are small increases, I would rather make small increases incrementally than having to come back and make these gigantic 15-20% increases.”

Grey says the increase is in response to inflation.

“We are recommending these small, inflation area changes so we can better absorb some of the supply chain increases that we were seeing from our suppliers to better serve and keep our system reliable,” added Grey.

If approved by City Council in their budget process, the increase will go into effect in July.

Late fees and wastewater and natural gas rates will not be affected by the increase.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

Latest News

White Mill Canal
Canal beside White Mill to become swift water rescue training center and white water rafting channel
The application closed on Friday afternoon.
Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is looking for solutions as Section 8 applicants struggle to find affordable housing
7@four: CFA Cat Show
7@four: CFA Cat Show at Holiday Inn
Little Green Hive
7@four: Little Green Hive Joins In Roanoke Restaurant Week