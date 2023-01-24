Goodview crash lands three in the hospital Monday

GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving two vehicles in the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road sent three people to the hospital Monday morning.

According to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Two patients were trapped in one of the vehicles. All of the injuries were non-critical.

“In coordination with Moneta Volunteer Fire Department and Bedford Fire Department, extrication efforts were successful by completing a “door removal” and “dash lift”.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.