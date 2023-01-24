House subcommittee votes to roll back recent election reforms

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Election laws continue to fuel debate in the General Assembly.

Tuesday morning, a House subcommittee advanced legislation that would roll back some recent reforms.

Members of the House Privileges and Elections Subcommittee approved a bill that would reinstate the requirement for voters to provide a photo ID.

And they advanced another measure that would repeal same-day voter registration.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico Co.) voted against the measures.

“We’re talking about registrars. We’re talking about this . We’re talking about that. And It’s ultimately about voters and giving voters access to their Democracy,” he said.

“We do need to think about the voters, and voters that find elections to be perhaps questionable because of policies that we’ve put in place,” countered Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

The subcommittee also tabled legislation that would have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds who have pre-registered to vote to serve as poll workers on Election Day.

