Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

House subcommittee votes to roll back recent election reforms

Election laws fuel debate in the General Assembly
Election laws fuel debate in the General Assembly(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Election laws continue to fuel debate in the General Assembly.

Tuesday morning, a House subcommittee advanced legislation that would roll back some recent reforms.

Members of the House Privileges and Elections Subcommittee approved a bill that would reinstate the requirement for voters to provide a photo ID.

And they advanced another measure that would repeal same-day voter registration.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico Co.) voted against the measures.

“We’re talking about registrars. We’re talking about this . We’re talking about that. And It’s ultimately about voters and giving voters access to their Democracy,” he said.

“We do need to think about the voters, and voters that find elections to be perhaps questionable because of policies that we’ve put in place,” countered Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

The subcommittee also tabled legislation that would have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds who have pre-registered to vote to serve as poll workers on Election Day.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

Latest News

Rolen was the only player voted into the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday
Rolen only writers’ vote for Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
White Mill Canal
Canal beside White Mill to become swift water rescue training center and white water rafting channel
The application closed on Friday afternoon.
Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is looking for solutions as Section 8 applicants struggle to find affordable housing
Danville Utilities
Danville Utilities to raise customer rates in response to inflation