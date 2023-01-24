IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics.

Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj, the Programs Coordinator join us on Here @ Home once again to tell us about some new and exciting things happening in their organization.

