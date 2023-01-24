Birthdays
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who was found in the New River Saturday.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Frazier, of Dublin.

The medical examiner’s office concluded that Frazier’s cause of death was a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Four people were arrested the previous Saturday after the body of Frazier’s boyfriend, who was identified as 52-year-old Johnny Raymond Thomas, of Pulaski, was also found in the New River near the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County.

The following people were arrested in connection to the case:

(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots
(L-R): Mark Weiss, Ashley Edwards, Nolan Neil mugshots(New River Valley Regional Jail)

Mark David Weiss, age 52 of Draper, was arrested for the following: (2) Felony Warrants for Second Degree Murder, (1) Felony Warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon, (2) Felony Warrants for Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, (1) Felony Warrant for Arson of Personal Property over $1000 in Value, (2) Felony Warrants for Concealing a Dead Body, (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence. Weiss is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Ashley Nichole Edwards, age 36 of Draper, was arrested for the following: (2) Felony Warrants for Accessory to Murder After the Fact and (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence.

Terrence Wade Edwards (mugshot not available), age 57 of Draper, was arrested for the following: (2) Felony Warrants for Accessory to Murder After the Fact, (1) Felony Warrant for Arson of Personal Property Over $1000 in Value and (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence.

Nolan Michael Neil, age 18 of Draper, was arrested for the following: (2) Felony Warrants for Concealing a Dead Body, (2) Felony Warrants for Accessory to Murder After the Fact, (1) Warrant for Felony Destruction of Evidence and (1) Felony Warrant for Arson of Personal Property Over $1000 in Value.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says the invest

