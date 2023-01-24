ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a passenger in the car, you probably don’t think you have as much responsibility out on the road as the driver, but that’s not always the case.

This week is a good reminder of that, it’s National Passenger Safety Week.

According to Nationalpassengersafety.org, 6,275 passengers killed in crashes in 2020.

More than fifty percent of teenage passengers died in a crash where the car was driven by another teenager.

That’s why the founder of We Save lives and the National Road Safety Foundation encourages parents to speak with your teens about speaking up if they feel unsafe.

“The passengers have the power to save a life and we want to empower them to do that...and parents I urge you to let your teens know that you will pick them up no questions asked if they’re ever in a dangerous driving situation. safety is the priority here,” said Candace Lightner, We Save Lives President.

Lightner said it’s important parents know who their teen is driving with and ask questions.

“Keep in mind, your teen is getting in the car with somebody who has control over a two ton weapon, they don’t. The driver does and you should know everything possible about that driver,” said Lightner.

She also wants to remind people never get in a car with someone you believe is under the influence.

