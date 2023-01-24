Birthdays
One dead, another injured after tractor-trailer crash in Charlotte County

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Keysville man died from injuries sustained in a tractor-trailer crash on January 13th in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 2:07 p.m. to the intersection of Rt. 360 and Rt. 15.

53-year-old James Goodman, of Petersburg, was driving an International tractor-trailer east on Rt. 360 when 76-year-old Wood Baldwin, who was driving a GMC Yukon failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection from Rt. 15. Goodman wasn’t able to avoid hitting the Yukon Baldwin was driving and the impact of the crash caused the Yukon to overturn, hit several highway signs and come to rest on the right side of the road. The impact also caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and come to rest in the median.

Baldwin was taken to the University of Virginia Hospital where he died. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Goodwin was taken a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, he was only wearing a shoulder restraint.

