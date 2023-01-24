Piedmont Arts Holds Opening Reception in Honor of New Exhibits

Martinsville, Va. (WDBJ) - Rupe Dalton retrospective, photographs by Robert Wright Forsyth IV, Rocky Wall and more, are all opening at the Piedmont Arts art museum in Martinsville at the end of January.

Lauren Ellis, Programs and Public Relations Coordinator, for Piedmont Arts, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the exhibits opening in late January, including Rupe Dalton Retrospective.

Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton (1965–2022) was a nationally recognized artist from Henry County, Virginia. His paintings depict scenes from the everyday lives of his friends, family and neighbors and speak to the traditions of many Black Southern families.

Often called a renaissance man, Rupe was a barber by trade, a comedian at heart and a born artist who used an airbrush to create works with depth and soul. His work elevated airbrush to new heights and his powerful subject matter invites memory to play an intimate role in viewing his work.

A never-before-seen work by Rupe will be unveiled at the opening reception on Jan. 27.

For more information on the opening reception and the exhibits visit their website

