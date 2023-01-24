Pulaski working on comprehensive plan

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is asking for feedback on its comprehensive plan.

Pulaski is working on a plan that would cover the next five years.

The plan covers public safety, economic development, land use, transportation, arts, culture, recreation, and infrastructure.

Pulaski is holding public feedback sessions to make sure people can give input on the plan.

“a couple years ago, we looked at the comprehensive plan and decided just with all the changes that the town has experienced in the past decade, that we really needed to have a big kind of a big revamp for this plan,” Pulaski Planner Caroline Smith said.

There will be an open feedback session on Jan. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at old train station.

There is another session planned for Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

