Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pulaski working on comprehensive plan

Town of Pulaski
Town of Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is asking for feedback on its comprehensive plan.

Pulaski is working on a plan that would cover the next five years.

The plan covers public safety, economic development, land use, transportation, arts, culture, recreation, and infrastructure.

Pulaski is holding public feedback sessions to make sure people can give input on the plan.

“a couple years ago, we looked at the comprehensive plan and decided just with all the changes that the town has experienced in the past decade, that we really needed to have a big kind of a big revamp for this plan,” Pulaski Planner Caroline Smith said.

There will be an open feedback session on Jan. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at old train station.

There is another session planned for Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

Latest News

Fab's Family Medical Transport
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
Pulaski Free Clinic
Pulaski Free Clinic opens up to Medicaid patients
Chance the pit bull
Community rallying to help dog recover
Cattle Baron's Ball Helps American Cancer Society
Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year