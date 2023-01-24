Birthdays
Quiet today before more wet weather returns tomorrow

Our next system moves in as a wintry mix/cold rain situation
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Warming up this afternoon (upper 40s and 50s)
  • Another chance of cold rain and wintry mix on Wednesday

TUESDAY

Today, winds settle down with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warmer in the mid-upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will be on the increase later today ahead of our next storm system.

Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY

Yet another soaking system from the south arrives early Wednesday morning delivering rain and a mountain wintry mix. This one looks almost identical to the others we have seen this winter where most areas get a cold rain. Any wintry weather should remain confined to the higher elevations. Right now, most models are hinting at a glaze of ice accumulation along the ridgeline and points north. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our next system brings rain and a wintry mix on Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts look to be a little higher with .50″ for most with isolated higher amounts.

END OF THE WEEK

Winds will turn strong behind the mid-week system, gusting 20-35 mph on Thursday. This will also keep the chilly air hanging around through the end of the week, but we will be dry.

Temperatures moderate some by the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 40s. That’s about where we should be for late January. We may bring back the chance of rain Sunday into Monday. There are some signs we may have a subtle temperature drop late next week.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

