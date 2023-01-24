Birthdays
A Roanoke workforce development program continues to help businesses fill staffing shortages

The program launched six months ago
The program launched six months ago(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Works program is helping businesses fill some of the ongoing staffing shortages.

The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board launched the program six months ago. Since then, it’s connected employers with people who are looking for work.

The program has also offered training programs to existing employees who want to advance their skills. The board’s special projects director explained how the program helps employees by removing some of the barriers to being employed full time.

”We’re working with Roanoke City residents on an individual level to address some barriers that are preventing them from being able to reenter the workforce,” Danielle Hart said. “Those are things like childcare, transportation, housing, we’re actually able to provide support services to folks for those things.”

The program hopes to expand the amount of job seeking activities at the career center.

