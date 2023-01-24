Birthdays
Roanoke’s apprenticeship showcase is getting ready to host hundreds of students

The schools and businesses are working together.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley businesses and CTE students are getting ready for the upcoming apprenticeship showcase.

More than 100 students from Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Salem City public schools are going to meet with business leaders on Tuesday, January 31.

The showcase will introduce students to apprentice opportunities in the CTE industry across the valley.

Roanoke County Public Schools’ CTE director explained this showcase can help develop the workforce.

”We hear about it all the time, about the desperate need for workers,” Jason Suhr said. “These companies that are coming to the sponsor showcase are really thinking outside the box of what they’ve done in the past and are coming to the table with some great opportunities for our students.”

Businesses can still register to participate in the showcase. To get involved, you can email Jason Suhr at jsuhr@rcps.us.

