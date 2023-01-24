Birthdays
Rolen only writers’ vote for Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Rolen was the only player voted into the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday
Rolen was the only player voted into the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COOPERSTOWN, Ny. (WDBJ) - The results of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot vote are in.

The new addition to the Baseball Hall of Fame was announced during a special broadcast on MLB Network Tuesday evening.

Scott Rolen was the sole player elected on this year’s ballot with 76.3% of votes, and will join “The Crime Dog” Fred McGriff on the Cooperstown stage in July. Billy Wagner, the Ferrum College product that went on to have a stellar career as a flame-throwing relief pitcher, ended with the third-highest tally of 68.1% of the votes. Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton finished in second with 72.2%.

A player must receive 75% of the votes to be enshrined.

Rolen was a Gold-Glove magnet at third base during his 17-year-career, winning the award eight times. He played for a multitude of teams, winning the 2006 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals and the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year Award.

