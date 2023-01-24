Rolen only writers’ vote for Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023

COOPERSTOWN, Ny. (WDBJ) - The results of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot vote are in.

The new addition to the Baseball Hall of Fame was announced during a special broadcast on MLB Network Tuesday evening.

Scott Rolen was the sole player elected on this year’s ballot with 76.3% of votes, and will join “The Crime Dog” Fred McGriff on the Cooperstown stage in July. Billy Wagner, the Ferrum College product that went on to have a stellar career as a flame-throwing relief pitcher, ended with the third-highest tally of 68.1% of the votes. Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton finished in second with 72.2%.

A player must receive 75% of the votes to be enshrined.

Rolen was a Gold-Glove magnet at third base during his 17-year-career, winning the award eight times. He played for a multitude of teams, winning the 2006 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals and the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.