Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Slavery in Appalachia, A Discussion at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery

A chance to explore the complicated history of slavery from its beginning until its abolition.
Explore the history of slavery in the region and its effects at Glencoe Mansion
Explore the history of slavery in the region and its effects at Glencoe Mansion(Glencoe Mansion)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Slavery in Appalachia,” with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday, January 27.

The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 and the opening reception will begin at 6:45.

Sarah Carter, a Board Member, along with Scott Gardner, the Museum’s Executive Director, join us on Here @ Home to discuss what brought about the development of this exhibit, and Sarah, who is a descendant of enslaved people, discusses her feelings about this history coming to light.

The Panel Discussion will be held at Radford City Council Chambers, 10 Robertson Street, Radford, VA 24141, on January 27 at 5:30.

The Exhibit Opening, at Glencoe Mansion, 600 Unruh Drive, in Radford, will take place at 6:45 that same evening.

For more information, visit www.GlencoeMansion.org

or call 540-731-5031

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
Fire in Salem.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

Latest News

A soaking rain will enter the area Wednesday morning with some light icing in the higher...
Tuesday, January 24 - Evening Outlook
VCT4TEENS Lift Every Voice
Virginia Children’s Theatre Begins a Conversation on Racism
IRON Lives
IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction
Piedmont Arts
Piedmont Arts Holds Opening Reception in Honor of New Exhibits