Slavery in Appalachia, A Discussion at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery

Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Slavery in Appalachia,” with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday, January 27.

The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 and the opening reception will begin at 6:45.

Sarah Carter, a Board Member, along with Scott Gardner, the Museum’s Executive Director, join us on Here @ Home to discuss what brought about the development of this exhibit, and Sarah, who is a descendant of enslaved people, discusses her feelings about this history coming to light.

The Panel Discussion will be held at Radford City Council Chambers, 10 Robertson Street, Radford, VA 24141, on January 27 at 5:30.

The Exhibit Opening, at Glencoe Mansion, 600 Unruh Drive, in Radford, will take place at 6:45 that same evening.

For more information, visit www.GlencoeMansion.org

or call 540-731-5031

