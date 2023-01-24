Virginia Children’s Theatre Begins a Conversation on Racism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Racism is an ongoing issue throughout the world, with division and racial bias at the forefront of societies across the globe. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to shed a light on this issue and spark a deeper conversation through the upcoming production of LIFT EVERY VOICE.

Public performances for Lift Every Voice will be February 3-4, 2023. The production will be staged at Fostek Hall in Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW). Lift Every Voice will also tour schools and community organizations in Virginia from February 6-17, 2023.

Iyanna Huffington, the Director of Lift Every Voice, along with Imani Jackson, the Actor who portrays Grace in Lift Every Voice joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this story of how racism presents itself in the modern age.

Based on a true story, Lift Every Voice explores the impact of racism in an urban high school. When a racist message gets posted on social media and shared around the high school, students find themselves examining loyalties, privilege and even their own history.

Critical social issues that are prevalent in the U.S. take center stage in this production.

Lift Every Voice is presented thanks to the generous support from HomeTrust Bank, Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, Physicians to Children, and Roanoke Valley Orthodontics.

Launched in 2009, VCT4TEENS is a proven expanded arts education program that focuses on relevant and challenging social issues for teens. In the past, VCT4TEENS has presented plays dealing with suicide, internet safety, overscheduling, texting and driving, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, eating disorders, bullying, underage drinking, depression, and the teen brain.

Each VCT4TEENS performance is accompanied by youth education and outreach workshops that connect students to agency health professionals addressing the issues at hand in talkback sessions, and take-away community resource materials that give young people the tools they need to reach out when in crisis.

Lift Every Voice will be playing at the Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall on February 3 at 7 p.m., February 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

