Attorney General Miyares cites “parole-granting frenzy” of previous Virginia Parole Board

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board, detailing what he says are significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett, while Democratic Governor Ralph Northam was in office. The report describes the “chaotic atmosphere surrounding a parole-granting frenzy at the Parole Board in March and April 2020, the time between when Chair Bennett was nominated for a judgeship and her investiture, and deeper look into her board’s risky practices,” says Miyares.

The investigation and final report were conducted in response to Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 3.

Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the report:

“Under Chair Adrianne Bennett, the Virginia Parole Board endangered public safety and abused its power by releasing dozens of violent felons against Parole Board policies, and frequently in clear violation of a court order or Virginia law. Judge Bennett’s brazen abuse of her power put Virginians’ safety at risk so that she could promote a criminal-first, victim-last agenda without regard for victims or their safety.

“I thank the hard work of my team to compile this report and look forward to working with the General Assembly and the current Parole Board to promote trust and transparency in its actions and ensure the victims of violent crime are never again ignored, silenced, or overlooked. The reckless disregard for the law described in my office’s report must never again be repeated.”

Click here to read a fact sheet on the report.

Click here to read the full report.

