Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Attorney General Miyares cites “parole-granting frenzy” of previous Virginia Parole Board

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board, detailing what he says are significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett, while Democratic Governor Ralph Northam was in office. The report describes the “chaotic atmosphere surrounding a parole-granting frenzy at the Parole Board in March and April 2020, the time between when Chair Bennett was nominated for a judgeship and her investiture, and deeper look into her board’s risky practices,” says Miyares.

The investigation and final report were conducted in response to Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 3.

Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the report:

“Under Chair Adrianne Bennett, the Virginia Parole Board endangered public safety and abused its power by releasing dozens of violent felons against Parole Board policies, and frequently in clear violation of a court order or Virginia law. Judge Bennett’s brazen abuse of her power put Virginians’ safety at risk so that she could promote a criminal-first, victim-last agenda without regard for victims or their safety.

“I thank the hard work of my team to compile this report and look forward to working with the General Assembly and the current Parole Board to promote trust and transparency in its actions and ensure the victims of violent crime are never again ignored, silenced, or overlooked. The reckless disregard for the law described in my office’s report must never again be repeated.”

Click here to read a fact sheet on the report.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP will now be enforcing the new policy
Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
Police presence at Stratford Park in Roanoke.
Roanoke Police shoot man accused of threatening officer with knife
A chilly rain moves in Wednesday with a wintry mix for the higher elevations.
Soaking rain returns Wednesday with wintry potential in the mountains
Todd Manns
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder

Latest News

DeAngelo Omer Baker mugshot
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
One Person Hospitalized After Pulling Knife On Police
One Person Hospitalized After Pulling Knife On Police
Precipitation quickly comes to and end today
Full Forecast: Wednesday Noon Update