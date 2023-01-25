Birthdays
Bassett QB Hairston commits to Hokies

Credit: @JaRicous/Twitter
Credit: @JaRicous/Twitter
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bengal is on his way to Blacksburg.

Four-year Bassett High School quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston announced Tuesday on Twitter that he would be making the move to be a Hokie.

According to the Martinsville Bulletin, Hairston also starts for the Bassett basketball team and “was named Piedmont District Co-Offensive Player of the Year this fall after finishing the regular season with more than 2,000 total yards of offense, scoring eight rushing and 16 passing touchdowns for the Bengals. He averaged just under 10 yards per carry on 69 runs this season, and completed 63.5% of his passes for more than 1,400 yards.”

