BBB offers advice to protect your personal information

Data privacy and identity theft are most common issues
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Julie Wheeler joins us once again from the Better Business Bureau to discuss protecting your identity.

Data privacy is commonly compromised, with phishing attacks, short/easy to guess passwords, social media oversharing, and clicking on posts; clicking on popups and smishing.

Julie explains what you need to know to protect yourself and your information.

